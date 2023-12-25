MKM Partners slashes price target on Dorman Products Inc [DORM] – find out why.

Dorman Products Inc [NASDAQ: DORM] closed the trading session at $83.48 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.655, while the highest price level was $84.15. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Dorman introduces hundreds of new products, including more aftermarket exclusives and Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions.

This month’s new releases include an innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ exhaust manifold clamp repair kit with coverage for approximately 3 million select aging Ford and Lincoln vehicles. When an exhaust manifold fastener breaks on those vehicles, repairing it conventionally usually requires significant labor, up to and including removing the cylinder head. Applying the Dorman kit components can save time and labor, bypasses existing hardware even if that hardware is broken, and usually requires no special tools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.23 percent and weekly performance of 4.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 126.44K shares, DORM reached to a volume of 77703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dorman Products Inc [DORM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DORM shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DORM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Dorman Products Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dorman Products Inc is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DORM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

DORM stock trade performance evaluation

Dorman Products Inc [DORM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, DORM shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.90 for Dorman Products Inc [DORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.59, while it was recorded at 82.81 for the last single week of trading, and 80.22 for the last 200 days.

Dorman Products Inc [DORM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dorman Products Inc [DORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Dorman Products Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Total Capital for DORM is now 10.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dorman Products Inc [DORM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.38. Additionally, DORM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dorman Products Inc [DORM] managed to generate an average of $32,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Dorman Products Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dorman Products Inc [DORM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dorman Products Inc go to 15.00%.

Dorman Products Inc [DORM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DORM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DORM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DORM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.