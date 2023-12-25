MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI] is -6.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGP Ingredients, Inc. [NASDAQ: MGPI] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $99.03 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MGP Ingredients Announces Election of David Bratcher to Board of Directors.

Bratcher, who will become the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer and President, effective January 1, 2024, is a longtime beverage alcohol industry veteran and executive. He joined MGP following the Company’s April 2021 merger with Luxco, Inc. and since then has served as Chief Operating Officer and President of Branded Spirits, roles in which he has managed the overall MGP business, as well as directly overseeing the Company’s extensive and award-winning branded spirits portfolio. Prior to the 2021 Luxco merger, Bratcher served in several leadership roles at Luxco since 1998, including serving as Luxco’s President since 2013. Before joining Luxco, Bratcher served in financial and operational roles for a number of consumer product companies, including international spirits company Allied Domecq, the second-largest spirits company in the world at the time.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. represents 21.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.18 billion with the latest information. MGPI stock price has been found in the range of $98.73 to $99.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.12K shares, MGPI reached a trading volume of 72935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGPI shares is $132.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for MGP Ingredients, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGP Ingredients, Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGPI in the course of the last twelve months was 306.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for MGPI stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, MGPI shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.68, while it was recorded at 99.24 for the last single week of trading, and 102.46 for the last 200 days.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.04 and a Gross Margin at +32.38. MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for MGPI is now 15.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.91. Additionally, MGPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI] managed to generate an average of $157,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 5.59.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP Ingredients, Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGP Ingredients, Inc. [MGPI]

The top three institutional holders of MGPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.