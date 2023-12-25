Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, up 72.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Merchants Bancorp [NASDAQ: MBIN] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends.

Merchants Bancorp (“Merchants”) (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana (“Merchants Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023, in each case to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023, payable on January 2, 2024:.

A dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of its common stock (NASDAQ:MBIN);.

A sum of 93423 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 111.15K shares. Merchants Bancorp shares reached a high of $42.50 and dropped to a low of $41.67 until finishing in the latest session at $41.88.

The one-year MBIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.96. The average equity rating for MBIN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merchants Bancorp [MBIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBIN shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Merchants Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merchants Bancorp is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBIN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52.

MBIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, MBIN shares gained by 24.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.40 for Merchants Bancorp [MBIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.05, while it was recorded at 41.46 for the last single week of trading, and 28.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merchants Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.39. Merchants Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.52.

Return on Total Capital for MBIN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, MBIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] managed to generate an average of $395,182 per employee.Merchants Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Merchants Bancorp [MBIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

