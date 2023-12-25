McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC] moved up 1.19: Why It’s Important

McGrath Rentcorp [NASDAQ: MGRC] gained 1.19% on the last trading session, reaching $118.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM that McGrath to Present at the Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial Summit Conference.

McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced that Joe Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Pratt, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial Summit Conference (virtual format) on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

McGrath Rentcorp represents 24.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.90 billion with the latest information. MGRC stock price has been found in the range of $117.28 to $118.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 104.83K shares, MGRC reached a trading volume of 75811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGRC shares is $124.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for McGrath Rentcorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McGrath Rentcorp is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for MGRC stock

McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, MGRC shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.19, while it was recorded at 117.26 for the last single week of trading, and 96.80 for the last 200 days.

McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.56 and a Gross Margin at +43.88. McGrath Rentcorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGRC is now 13.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.91. Additionally, MGRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC] managed to generate an average of $94,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McGrath Rentcorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McGrath Rentcorp go to 6.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at McGrath Rentcorp [MGRC]

The top three institutional holders of MGRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC