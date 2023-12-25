Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] Stock trading around $6.72 per share: What’s Next?

Materialise Nv ADR [NASDAQ: MTLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.86%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Materialise Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MTLS stock dropped by -24.66%. The one-year Materialise Nv ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.86. The average equity rating for MTLS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $396.95 million, with 59.07 million shares outstanding and 59.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.47K shares, MTLS stock reached a trading volume of 89161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTLS shares is $11.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Materialise Nv ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materialise Nv ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 51.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

MTLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, MTLS shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Materialise Nv ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.99 and a Gross Margin at +50.82. Materialise Nv ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for MTLS is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.37. Additionally, MTLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] managed to generate an average of -$917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Materialise Nv ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Materialise Nv ADR [MTLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

