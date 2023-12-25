Market cap of Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK] reaches 1.75B – now what?

Weis Markets, Inc. [NYSE: WMK] loss -0.29% or -0.19 points to close at $64.88 with a heavy trading volume of 71496 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that WEIS MARKETS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Company’s third quarter comparable store sales increased 0.8 percent (year-over-year) and increased 8.7 percent (two-year stacked).

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the 13-week third quarter and the 39-week year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $65.11, the shares rose to $65.97 and dropped to $64.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMK points out that the company has recorded 2.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 84.18K shares, WMK reached to a volume of 71496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weis Markets, Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMK in the course of the last twelve months was 400.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for WMK stock

Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, WMK shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.49, while it was recorded at 64.52 for the last single week of trading, and 68.48 for the last 200 days.

Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +25.71. Weis Markets, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.67.

Return on Total Capital for WMK is now 10.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.28. Additionally, WMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK] managed to generate an average of $5,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Weis Markets, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Weis Markets, Inc. [WMK]

The top three institutional holders of WMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.