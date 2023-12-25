Market cap of Tiptree Inc [TIPT] reaches 675.46M – now what?

Tiptree Inc [NASDAQ: TIPT] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.38 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Fortegra Group, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of The Fortegra Group, Inc. (Fortegra) (headquartered in Jacksonville, FL). Fortegra is a wholly owned subsidiary of its publicly traded parent company, Tiptree Inc. [NASDAQ: TIPT]. The property/casualty (P/C) operating subsidiaries of Fortegra include: Lyndon Southern Insurance Company (Wilmington, DE); Insurance Company of the South (Athens, GA); Response Indemnity Company of California (Redondo Beach, CA); Blue Ridge Indemnity Company (Wilmington, DE); Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company (Fortegra Specialty) (Scottsdale, AZ); and Fortegra Europe Insurance Company Limited (FEI) (Malta). These companies are collectively referred to as Fortegra P&C Group (the P/C group).

In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Fortegra’s life/health operating subsidiaries, which include: Life of the South Insurance Company (Athens, GA); Bankers Life Insurance Company of Louisiana (Marksville, LA); and Southern Financial Life Insurance Company (Scottsville, KY). These companies are collectively referred to as Life of the South Group (the life group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Tiptree Inc stock is now 32.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIPT Stock saw the intraday high of $18.58 and lowest of $18.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.51, which means current price is +51.65% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.19K shares, TIPT reached a trading volume of 79028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiptree Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIPT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90.

Tiptree Inc [TIPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, TIPT shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Tiptree Inc [TIPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.42, while it was recorded at 18.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiptree Inc [TIPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09. Tiptree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.60.

Return on Total Capital for TIPT is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiptree Inc [TIPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.93. Additionally, TIPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiptree Inc [TIPT] managed to generate an average of -$6,345 per employee.Tiptree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

