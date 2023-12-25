Market cap of Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS] reaches 961.91M – now what?

Saul Centers, Inc. [NYSE: BFS] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.18 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM that Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on January 31, 2024, to holders of record on January 16, 2024. The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and the amount paid in the prior year’s comparable quarter.

The Company also declared quarterly dividends on (a) its 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3828125 per depositary share and (b) its 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3750000 per depositary share. The preferred dividends will be paid on January 16, 2024, to holders of record on January 2, 2024.

Saul Centers, Inc. stock is now -1.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BFS Stock saw the intraday high of $40.555 and lowest of $39.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.95, which means current price is +25.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.64K shares, BFS reached a trading volume of 65962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFS shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Saul Centers, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Saul Centers, Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BFS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.42.

How has BFS stock performed recently?

Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, BFS shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.72, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.75 and a Gross Margin at +53.82. Saul Centers, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Total Capital for BFS is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.80. Additionally, BFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 552.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS] managed to generate an average of $389,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Saul Centers, Inc. go to 7.60%.

Insider trade positions for Saul Centers, Inc. [BFS]

The top three institutional holders of BFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.