Market cap of Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] reaches 2.31B – now what?

Pricesmart Inc. [NASDAQ: PSMT] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $76.095 during the day while it closed the day at $75.72. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PriceSmart Announces Opening of Sixth Warehouse Club in Guatemala and Earnings Release and Conference Call Details for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) today announced that on November 30, 2023 the Company opened its newest warehouse club in Escuintla, Guatemala, bringing the total number of warehouse clubs in operation by the Company to 53. The Escuintla club is the sixth club in Guatemala and was constructed on a five-acre property.

Pricesmart Inc. stock has also gained 2.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSMT stock has inclined by 1.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.03% and gained 24.58% year-on date.

The market cap for PSMT stock reached $2.31 billion, with 30.98 million shares outstanding and 24.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 252.61K shares, PSMT reached a trading volume of 91272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSMT shares is $84.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pricesmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pricesmart Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSMT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

PSMT stock trade performance evaluation

Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, PSMT shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.95, while it was recorded at 74.58 for the last single week of trading, and 73.52 for the last 200 days.

Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.19. Pricesmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for PSMT is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.13. Additionally, PSMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] managed to generate an average of $9,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 130.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Pricesmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pricesmart Inc. go to 15.00%.

Pricesmart Inc. [PSMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.