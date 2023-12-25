Market cap of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC] reaches 491.88M – now what?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [NASDAQ: MGIC] gained 1.01% or 0.1 points to close at $10.02 with a heavy trading volume of 76126 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:47 AM that Magic Software Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Summary Results for the Third Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data).

It opened the trading session at $9.98, the shares rose to $10.05 and dropped to $9.8312, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGIC points out that the company has recorded -25.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.48K shares, MGIC reached to a volume of 76126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGIC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGIC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for MGIC stock

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, MGIC shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +25.97. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for MGIC is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.41. Additionally, MGIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC] managed to generate an average of $9,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. [MGIC]

