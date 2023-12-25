Market cap of Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP] reaches 276.99M – now what?

Immutep Limited ADR [NASDAQ: IMMP] closed the trading session at $2.33 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.23, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Immutep Receives Constructive Regulatory Feedback on TACTI-004 Registrational Trial in Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Media Release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.14 percent and weekly performance of -6.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 176.08K shares, IMMP reached to a volume of 87828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMP shares is $8.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Immutep Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited ADR is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

IMMP stock trade performance evaluation

Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -38.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.76.

Immutep Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.81 and a Current Ratio set at 13.81.

Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IMMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.