Market cap of IES Holdings Inc [IESC] reaches 1.66B – now what?

IES Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: IESC] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $83.50 during the day while it closed the day at $82.15. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM that IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

IES Holdings Inc stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IESC stock has inclined by 24.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.07% and gained 130.95% year-on date.

The market cap for IESC stock reached $1.66 billion, with 20.19 million shares outstanding and 19.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.81K shares, IESC reached a trading volume of 88924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IES Holdings Inc [IESC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IES Holdings Inc is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IESC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for IESC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.44.

IESC stock trade performance evaluation

IES Holdings Inc [IESC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, IESC shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IESC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for IES Holdings Inc [IESC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.24, while it was recorded at 82.75 for the last single week of trading, and 59.06 for the last 200 days.

IES Holdings Inc [IESC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IES Holdings Inc [IESC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.14 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. IES Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Total Capital for IESC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IES Holdings Inc [IESC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.44. Additionally, IESC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IES Holdings Inc [IESC] managed to generate an average of $10,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.IES Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

IES Holdings Inc [IESC]: Institutional Ownership

