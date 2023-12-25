Market cap of Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT] reaches 573.84M – now what?

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [NYSE: HVT] loss -0.25% or -0.09 points to close at $35.27 with a heavy trading volume of 51707 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM that HAVERTYS PARTNERS WITH ATLANTA ANIMAL SHELTER TO GIVE PUPS FUREVER HOMES.

Furniture retailer Havertys today announced their new “FURnishing Happiness” initiative to help local Atlanta shelter dogs find new homes via a partnership with Furkids, Georgia’s largest no-kill animal shelter and rescue organization.

Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, the furniture retailer — which is known for their mission to “Furnish Happiness” — is dedicated to helping people everywhere create joy-filled homes through stress-free furniture shopping experiences. Now, they’re leaning into the fact that owning a pet can provide yet another opportunity to bring happiness home.

It opened the trading session at $35.61, the shares rose to $35.90 and dropped to $35.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HVT points out that the company has recorded 24.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 89.25K shares, HVT reached to a volume of 51707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HVT shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HVT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for HVT stock

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, HVT shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.57, while it was recorded at 35.02 for the last single week of trading, and 30.36 for the last 200 days.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

Return on Total Capital for HVT is now 23.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.46. Additionally, HVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT] managed to generate an average of $31,564 per employee.Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. [HVT]

