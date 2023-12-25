Market cap of Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] reaches 11.52B – now what?

Banco de Chile ADR [NYSE: BCH] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.92 during the day while it closed the day at $22.80. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM that BCH Files 2022 20F Annual Report.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile’s website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile’s 2022 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile’s Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

Banco de Chile ADR stock has also loss -1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCH stock has inclined by 13.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.04% and gained 9.51% year-on date.

The market cap for BCH stock reached $11.52 billion, with 505.09 million shares outstanding and 207.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.32K shares, BCH reached a trading volume of 84439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCH shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco de Chile ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco de Chile ADR is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05.

BCH stock trade performance evaluation

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, BCH shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 22.79 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96. Banco de Chile ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.95.

Return on Total Capital for BCH is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.05. Additionally, BCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.42.

Banco de Chile ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco de Chile ADR go to 3.34%.

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.