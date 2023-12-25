Market Analysts see Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Surmodics, Inc. [NASDAQ: SRDX] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.95. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Surmodics Announces TRANSCEND Trial 36-Month Data Presented at 50th Annual VEITH Symposium.

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that 36-month data from its TRANSCEND clinical trial was presented by Dr. Peter A. Schneider at the 50th Annual VEITH Symposium in New York, New York.

The TRANSCEND trial is a prospective, multi-center, single-blind, randomized, controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of the SurVeil™ drug coated balloon (DCB) versus the IN.PACT® Admiral® DCB for treatment of superficial femoral and proximal popliteal artery lesions. A total of 446 patients were randomized to either the low-dose paclitaxel (2.0 µg/mm2) SurVeil DCB (n = 222) or the high-dose (3.5 µg/mm2) paclitaxel IN.PACT Admiral DCB (n = 224) at 65 sites in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Latvia and New Zealand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Surmodics, Inc. stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for SRDX stock reached $523.21 million, with 14.15 million shares outstanding and 13.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.34K shares, SRDX reached a trading volume of 38838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRDX shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Surmodics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surmodics, Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRDX in the course of the last twelve months was 68.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has SRDX stock performed recently?

Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, SRDX shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.74, while it was recorded at 36.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +78.50. Surmodics, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for SRDX is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.73. Additionally, SRDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX] managed to generate an average of -$4,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Surmodics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.62.

Earnings analysis for Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surmodics, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Surmodics, Inc. [SRDX]

