Market Analysts see Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL] falling to $19. Time to buy?

Postal Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: PSTL] traded at a low on 12/22/23, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.53. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Postal Realty to Participate in Jefferies Real Estate Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 73666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Postal Realty Trust Inc stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for PSTL stock reached $315.88 million, with 21.74 million shares outstanding and 20.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.07K shares, PSTL reached a trading volume of 73666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTL shares is $16.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Postal Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Postal Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47.

How has PSTL stock performed recently?

Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, PSTL shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.19 and a Gross Margin at +42.77. Postal Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for PSTL is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.39. Additionally, PSTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL] managed to generate an average of $68,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Postal Realty Trust Inc [PSTL]

The top three institutional holders of PSTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 million shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.