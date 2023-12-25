Market Analysts see Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Pennant Group Inc [NASDAQ: PNTG] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.14. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM that Pennant Acquires Yuma Arizona Hospice Provider.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in the state of Arizona, and complement our agencies in Southern Arizona,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “This acquisition further solidifies our commitment to these communities, and expands our ability to provide life-changing hospice services to residents of Yuma and its surrounding communities.” Guerisoli added.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pennant Group Inc stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for PNTG stock reached $423.21 million, with 29.69 million shares outstanding and 27.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.41K shares, PNTG reached a trading volume of 76663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNTG shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Pennant Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennant Group Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNTG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

How has PNTG stock performed recently?

Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, PNTG shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.62, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.33 and a Gross Margin at +11.34. Pennant Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for PNTG is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.86. Additionally, PNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennant Group Inc [PNTG] managed to generate an average of $1,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Pennant Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennant Group Inc go to 41.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pennant Group Inc [PNTG]

