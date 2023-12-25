Market Analysts see OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

OSI Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: OSIS] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 2.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $129.43. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that OSI Systems Receives $5 Million in Orders for Electronic Assemblies.

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders totaling approximately $5 million to provide electronic assemblies to a leading technology OEM. The Company plans to use its operations in the United Kingdom to fulfill these orders.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are pleased with this award and look forward to continue supporting this OEM.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OSI Systems, Inc. stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for OSIS stock reached $2.20 billion, with 16.76 million shares outstanding and 15.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.09K shares, OSIS reached a trading volume of 70876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSIS shares is $161.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for OSI Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OSI Systems, Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSIS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has OSIS stock performed recently?

OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, OSIS shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.18, while it was recorded at 128.20 for the last single week of trading, and 116.19 for the last 200 days.

OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OSI Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSI Systems, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for OSI Systems, Inc. [OSIS]

