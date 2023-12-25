Market Analysts see Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

Liberty Media Corp. [NASDAQ: FWONA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Liberty Media and SiriusXM Announce Transaction to Simplify Ownership Structure of SiriusXM.

Liberty SiriusXM Tracking Stock Group Will Combine with SiriusXM and Form a New Public Company.

Transaction Builds on SiriusXM’s Durable Foundation and Positions Company to Drive Growth and Create Stockholder Value.

Over the last 12 months, FWONA stock rose by 14.98%. The one-year Liberty Media Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.74. The average equity rating for FWONA stock is currently 1.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.84 billion, with 23.97 million shares outstanding and 22.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 138.47K shares, FWONA stock reached a trading volume of 91471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONA shares is $77.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONA stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Media Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Media Corp. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FWONA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

FWONA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, FWONA shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.38, while it was recorded at 59.07 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Liberty Media Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.72 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Liberty Media Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for FWONA is now 1.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.65. Additionally, FWONA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Liberty Media Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

FWONA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FWONA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Media Corp. go to 0.40%.

Liberty Media Corp. [FWONA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FWONA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FWONA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FWONA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.