Market Analysts see biote Corp [BTMD] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

biote Corp [NASDAQ: BTMD] traded at a low on 12/22/23, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Biote Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Achieves Progress in Test of Complementary Wellness Therapeutics.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76807 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of biote Corp stands at 2.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for BTMD stock reached $171.06 million, with 33.94 million shares outstanding and 31.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.33K shares, BTMD reached a trading volume of 76807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about biote Corp [BTMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTMD shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for biote Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for biote Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTMD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.96.

How has BTMD stock performed recently?

biote Corp [BTMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, BTMD shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for biote Corp [BTMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

biote Corp [BTMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and biote Corp [BTMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.81 and a Gross Margin at +65.58. biote Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.59.

Additionally, BTMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 158.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, biote Corp [BTMD] managed to generate an average of -$5,210 per employee.biote Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 4.69.

Insider trade positions for biote Corp [BTMD]

The top three institutional holders of BTMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.