Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB] moved up 0.40: Why It’s Important

Limbach Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LMB] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.65. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Limbach Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue from Owner Direct Relationships (“ODR”) Segment up 10.3% Year-over-Year for Q3.

ODR Segment Accounted for Approximately 51.5% of Revenue and 61.7% of Consolidated Gross Profit for the Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 78134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Limbach Holdings Inc stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.93%.

The market cap for LMB stock reached $491.15 million, with 10.29 million shares outstanding and 9.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.72K shares, LMB reached a trading volume of 78134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMB shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Limbach Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limbach Holdings Inc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

How has LMB stock performed recently?

Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, LMB shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 43.99 for the last single week of trading, and 27.47 for the last 200 days.

Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.55. Limbach Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.37.

Return on Total Capital for LMB is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB] managed to generate an average of $4,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Limbach Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limbach Holdings Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Limbach Holdings Inc [LMB]

