LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] Revenue clocked in at $650.29 million, down -13.01% YTD: What’s Next?

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: LITB] price plunged by -1.83 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 79485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 64.68K shares. LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $1.09 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.07.

The one-year LITB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.33. The average equity rating for LITB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

LITB Stock Performance Analysis:

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, LITB shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2238, while it was recorded at 1.0899 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2880 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +54.63. LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Total Capital for LITB is now -31.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -137.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.49. Additionally, LITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] managed to generate an average of -$69,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 176.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.80.LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

LITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR go to 45.00%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR [LITB] Institutonal Ownership Details

