JP Morgan slashes price target on Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] – find out why.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [NYSE: SAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Sonic Automotive Reports Record Third Quarter Revenues.

Strategic Adjustments to EchoPark Business Drove Improvements in EchoPark Segment Unit Sales Volume and Profitability in the Third Quarter.

Repurchased 1.7 Million Shares of Class A Common Stock During the Third Quarter.

Over the last 12 months, SAH stock rose by 21.39%. The one-year Sonic Automotive, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.07. The average equity rating for SAH stock is currently 3.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.91 billion, with 24.20 million shares outstanding and 12.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.42K shares, SAH stock reached a trading volume of 86503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAH shares is $53.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAH stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonic Automotive, Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

SAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, SAH shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 55.81 for the last single week of trading, and 49.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonic Automotive, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.64. Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for SAH is now 14.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 389.50. Additionally, SAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 238.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] managed to generate an average of $8,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

SAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonic Automotive, Inc. go to 15.30%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.