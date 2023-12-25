JP Morgan slashes price target on Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] – find out why.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc [NYSE: LOB] price surged by 0.64 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Live Oak Bank Tops SBA’s 100 Most Active 7(a) Lenders.

The results were posted to the SBA website and display the country’s top SBA 7(a) lenders by dollar amount and loan volume for the administration’s 2023 fiscal year, which ended September 30.

A sum of 91925 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 170.09K shares. Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares reached a high of $44.66 and dropped to a low of $43.59 until finishing in the latest session at $43.90.

The one-year LOB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.29. The average equity rating for LOB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOB shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Oak Bancshares Inc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.52.

LOB Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, LOB shares gained by 35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.18 for Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.49, while it was recorded at 44.12 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Oak Bancshares Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.42. Live Oak Bancshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.01.

Return on Total Capital for LOB is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.57. Additionally, LOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] managed to generate an average of $184,511 per employee.Live Oak Bancshares Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc [LOB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.