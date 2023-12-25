Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT] Stock trading around $51.22 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson Outdoors Inc [NASDAQ: JOUT] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 1.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.22. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Johnson Outdoors Inc. Annual Shareholders Meeting.

A live listen-only web cast of the Annual Meeting may also be accessed at Johnson Outdoors’ home page. A replay of the audio cast will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Outdoors Inc stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for JOUT stock reached $519.37 million, with 9.04 million shares outstanding and 8.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.64K shares, JOUT reached a trading volume of 76342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOUT shares is $117.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Johnson Outdoors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Outdoors Inc is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOUT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

How has JOUT stock performed recently?

Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, JOUT shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.69, while it was recorded at 50.05 for the last single week of trading, and 56.30 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.77 and a Gross Margin at +36.16. Johnson Outdoors Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.94.

Return on Total Capital for JOUT is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.47. Additionally, JOUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT] managed to generate an average of $13,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Johnson Outdoors Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Outdoors Inc go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Outdoors Inc [JOUT]

The top three institutional holders of JOUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JOUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JOUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.