Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN] Is Currently 1.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Insteel Industries, Inc. [NYSE: IIIN] gained 1.65% or 0.62 points to close at $38.22 with a heavy trading volume of 73859 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Insteel Industries Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call.

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s first quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay.

It opened the trading session at $37.97, the shares rose to $38.74 and dropped to $37.6368, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IIIN points out that the company has recorded 34.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.07K shares, IIIN reached to a volume of 73859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIIN shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Insteel Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insteel Industries, Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, IIIN shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.61, while it was recorded at 37.56 for the last single week of trading, and 31.12 for the last 200 days.

Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +10.07. Insteel Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.99.

Return on Total Capital for IIIN is now 8.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, IIIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN] managed to generate an average of $36,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Insteel Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.47.

Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Insteel Industries, Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Insteel Industries, Inc. [IIIN]

