Innospec Inc [IOSP] moved up 0.77: Why It’s Important

Innospec Inc [NASDAQ: IOSP] closed the trading session at $123.89 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.41, while the highest price level was $125.395. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Innospec Acquires QGP Química.

With this acquisition, Innospec now has a meaningful manufacturing, customer-service and product development base in South America which is one of the largest and most important global markets for all Innospec technologies. QGP also adds new surfactant and other specialty chemistries to Innospec’s global portfolio in important growth markets like Agriculture.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.45 percent and weekly performance of 3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 80.07K shares, IOSP reached to a volume of 88789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innospec Inc [IOSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOSP shares is $124.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Innospec Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innospec Inc is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for IOSP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

IOSP stock trade performance evaluation

Innospec Inc [IOSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, IOSP shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.10 for Innospec Inc [IOSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.98, while it was recorded at 122.12 for the last single week of trading, and 103.08 for the last 200 days.

Innospec Inc [IOSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innospec Inc [IOSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Innospec Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.77.

Return on Total Capital for IOSP is now 17.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innospec Inc [IOSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.36. Additionally, IOSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innospec Inc [IOSP] managed to generate an average of $63,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Innospec Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Innospec Inc [IOSP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innospec Inc go to 7.50%.

Innospec Inc [IOSP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IOSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IOSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IOSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.