Information Services Group Inc. [III] Stock trading around $4.75 per share: What’s Next?

Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: III] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM that U.S. Firms Look to AI for More Powerful Automation.

Improved automation platforms expand enterprises’ abilities in conversational AI, document processing and process mining, ISG Provider Lens™ report says.

Enterprises in the U.S. are embracing innovative automation platforms to improve processes and user experience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Over the last 12 months, III stock rose by 8.45%. The one-year Information Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.77. The average equity rating for III stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.13 million, with 48.30 million shares outstanding and 34.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.57K shares, III stock reached a trading volume of 89371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Information Services Group Inc. [III]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for III shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on III stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Information Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Information Services Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for III stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for III in the course of the last twelve months was 34.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.89.

III Stock Performance Analysis:

Information Services Group Inc. [III] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, III shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for III stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Information Services Group Inc. [III]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Information Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Information Services Group Inc. [III] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.86. Information Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.89.

Return on Total Capital for III is now 16.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Information Services Group Inc. [III] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.71. Additionally, III Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Information Services Group Inc. [III] managed to generate an average of $12,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Information Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

III Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for III. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Information Services Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Information Services Group Inc. [III] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of III stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in III stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in III stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.