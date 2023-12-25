Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP] is 41.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Himalaya Shipping Ltd [NYSE: HSHP] price surged by 8.22 percent to reach at $0.53.

A sum of 87503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 149.52K shares. Himalaya Shipping Ltd shares reached a high of $6.99 and dropped to a low of $6.55 until finishing in the latest session at $6.98.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himalaya Shipping Ltd is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

HSHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, HSHP shares gained by 30.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.65 for Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Himalaya Shipping Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HSHP is now -1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.85. Additionally, HSHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.08.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd [HSHP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HSHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.