Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] Is Currently -1.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [NASDAQ: HSII] loss -1.18% or -0.35 points to close at $29.24 with a heavy trading volume of 73877 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes New Principal in Asia Pacific.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a principal to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific in November 2023.

Diana Low joined Heidrick & Struggles’ Singapore office as a member of the global Consumer Markets Practice. With 20 years of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, she has extensive experience working with clients on C-level and functional positions. Previously, she worked at two other global search firms.

It opened the trading session at $29.52, the shares rose to $29.85 and dropped to $28.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSII points out that the company has recorded 11.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 108.70K shares, HSII reached to a volume of 73877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSII shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSII stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.60.

Trading performance analysis for HSII stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, HSII shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.81 for the last 200 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for HSII is now 24.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.18. Additionally, HSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] managed to generate an average of $37,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]

The top three institutional holders of HSII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.