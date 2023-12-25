Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] Revenue clocked in at $112.52 million, up 94.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: HBIO] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $5.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Harvard Bioscience to Present at Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-On-One Investor Conference on December 7, 2023.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Harvard Bioscience Inc. represents 42.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.53 million with the latest information. HBIO stock price has been found in the range of $5.1469 to $5.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 88.58K shares, HBIO reached a trading volume of 78062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBIO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harvard Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for HBIO stock

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, HBIO shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]

The top three institutional holders of HBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.