Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Guardforce AI Co Ltd [NASDAQ: GFAI] loss -3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $3.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Guardforce AI Completes Conversion of $15.91 Million of Total Debt and Interest into Ordinary Shares at $5.40 Per Share.

Conversion of debt to equity significantly improves the Company’s balance sheet.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd represents 6.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.45 million with the latest information. GFAI stock price has been found in the range of $3.2643 to $3.4504.

If compared to the average trading volume of 166.56K shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 86046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for GFAI stock

Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.20 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.85.

Return on Total Capital for GFAI is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.65. Additionally, GFAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI] managed to generate an average of -$10,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Guardforce AI Co Ltd [GFAI]

