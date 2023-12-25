Great Ajax Corp [AJX] Revenue clocked in at $67.61 million, down -27.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Great Ajax Corp [NYSE: AJX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.27 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Great Ajax Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023; Provides Strategic Update.

Third Quarter Highlights.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Interest income of $17.9 million; net interest income of $3.0 million.

Great Ajax Corp stock is now -27.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AJX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.34 and lowest of $5.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.24, which means current price is +29.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 213.91K shares, AJX reached a trading volume of 75169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Great Ajax Corp [AJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Great Ajax Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Ajax Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has AJX stock performed recently?

Great Ajax Corp [AJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, AJX shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Great Ajax Corp [AJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Great Ajax Corp [AJX]

The top three institutional holders of AJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.