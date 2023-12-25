Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY] Revenue clocked in at $922.08 million, down -4.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings Inc [NYSE: GETY] price plunged by -3.82 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM that iStock Predicts Top Marketing Trends to Watch in 2024.

A sum of 370254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 251.78K shares. Getty Images Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $5.50 and dropped to a low of $5.21 until finishing in the latest session at $5.29.

The one-year GETY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.99. The average equity rating for GETY stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETY shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETY stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Getty Images Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Images Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GETY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

GETY Stock Performance Analysis:

Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, GETY shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Getty Images Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Getty Images Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY] Institutonal Ownership Details

