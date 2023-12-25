For ThredUp Inc [TDUP], Analyst sees a drop to $3.50. What next?

ThredUp Inc [NASDAQ: TDUP] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.49 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that thredUP to Participate in Barclays Conference.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that CEO and co-founder James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will participate in the following investor conference:.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Barclays Global Technology ConferenceThursday, Dec 7, 202311:00 – 11:30 AM PT / 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET.

ThredUp Inc stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDUP stock has declined by -32.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.26% and gained 80.15% year-on date.

The market cap for TDUP stock reached $253.11 million, with 107.25 million shares outstanding and 74.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 773.25K shares, TDUP reached a trading volume of 356386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ThredUp Inc [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

TDUP stock trade performance evaluation

ThredUp Inc [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, TDUP shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for ThredUp Inc [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

ThredUp Inc [TDUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.83 and a Gross Margin at +61.83. ThredUp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.00.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -33.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.58. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$38,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThredUp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

ThredUp Inc [TDUP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TDUP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TDUP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.