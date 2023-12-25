For Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Computer Programs & Systems Inc [NASDAQ: CPSI] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.68 during the day while it closed the day at $11.19. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM that CPSI to Participate in Stephens 2023 Annual Investment Conference.

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2023 Annual Investment Conference to be held November 14-16, 2023, at The Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fireside chat presentation by Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website www.cpsi.com.

Computer Programs & Systems Inc stock has also gained 0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPSI stock has declined by -26.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.15% and lost -58.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CPSI stock reached $162.81 million, with 14.43 million shares outstanding and 13.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 199.12K shares, CPSI reached a trading volume of 82298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPSI shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Computer Programs & Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Computer Programs & Systems Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

CPSI stock trade performance evaluation

Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, CPSI shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.59 for the last 200 days.

Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Computer Programs & Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.32.

Return on Total Capital for CPSI is now -2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, CPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI] managed to generate an average of $6,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Computer Programs & Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Computer Programs & Systems Inc go to -9.55%.

Computer Programs & Systems Inc [CPSI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the stock. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the top institutional holders.