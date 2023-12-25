For Caci International Inc. [CACI], Analyst sees a rise to $405. What next?

Caci International Inc. [NYSE: CACI] surged by $3.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $322.48 during the day while it closed the day at $320.94. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Employee Profile: Spotlighting Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Thetford, U.S. Army (Ret.).

Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Thetford, U.S. Army (Ret.) passionately strives to be the driving force behind mission success in all that he does.

Caci International Inc. stock has also gained 0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CACI stock has inclined by 2.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.03% and gained 6.77% year-on date.

The market cap for CACI stock reached $7.15 billion, with 22.80 million shares outstanding and 21.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.70K shares, CACI reached a trading volume of 90367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caci International Inc. [CACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CACI shares is $376.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CACI stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Caci International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caci International Inc. is set at 5.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CACI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

CACI stock trade performance evaluation

Caci International Inc. [CACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, CACI shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Caci International Inc. [CACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.95, while it was recorded at 318.42 for the last single week of trading, and 320.29 for the last 200 days.

Caci International Inc. [CACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caci International Inc. [CACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.20. Caci International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for CACI is now 10.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caci International Inc. [CACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.27. Additionally, CACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caci International Inc. [CACI] managed to generate an average of $16,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Caci International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caci International Inc. [CACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caci International Inc. go to 6.70%.

Caci International Inc. [CACI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.