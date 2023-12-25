For Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMK] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.53 during the day while it closed the day at $29.25. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that November AMK Report.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc stock has also gained 10.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMK stock has inclined by 13.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.13% and gained 27.17% year-on date.

The market cap for AMK stock reached $2.17 billion, with 73.85 million shares outstanding and 21.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.36K shares, AMK reached a trading volume of 91590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMK shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

AMK stock trade performance evaluation

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, AMK shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 28.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.41 and a Gross Margin at +41.82. Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.70.

Return on Total Capital for AMK is now 12.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.38. Additionally, AMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] managed to generate an average of $105,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc go to 32.26%.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc [AMK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.