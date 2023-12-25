FirstService Corp [FSV] Is Currently 1.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FirstService Corp [NASDAQ: FSV] gained 1.19% or 1.92 points to close at $163.26 with a heavy trading volume of 77628 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that FirstService Residential Welcomes the Palace Resort to its Myrtle Beach Portfolio.

Industry-leading residential property management company begins managing the Palace Resort in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to the Palace Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It opened the trading session at $162.33, the shares rose to $163.26 and dropped to $161.3799, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSV points out that the company has recorded 11.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 58.61K shares, FSV reached to a volume of 77628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FirstService Corp [FSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSV shares is $165.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for FirstService Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstService Corp is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSV in the course of the last twelve months was 54.33.

Trading performance analysis for FSV stock

FirstService Corp [FSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, FSV shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for FirstService Corp [FSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.45, while it was recorded at 162.46 for the last single week of trading, and 148.39 for the last 200 days.

FirstService Corp [FSV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstService Corp [FSV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.97 and a Gross Margin at +28.56. FirstService Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.23.

Return on Total Capital for FSV is now 11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstService Corp [FSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.93. Additionally, FSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.

FirstService Corp [FSV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstService Corp go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FirstService Corp [FSV]

The top three institutional holders of FSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.