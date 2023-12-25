Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC] moved up 1.24: Why It’s Important

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [NASDAQ: EFSC] closed the trading session at $44.97 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.67, while the highest price level was $45.335. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Enterprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Results.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Net income of $44.7 million, $1.17 per diluted common share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.15 percent and weekly performance of 2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.16K shares, EFSC reached to a volume of 89148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFSC shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFSC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88.

EFSC stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, EFSC shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.88, while it was recorded at 44.54 for the last single week of trading, and 40.50 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.18. Enterprise Financial Services Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Total Capital for EFSC is now 12.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.26. Additionally, EFSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp. go to 9.00%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. [EFSC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EFSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EFSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EFSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.