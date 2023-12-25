Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT] is 49.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Duos Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: DUOT] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.99 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Duos Technologies Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Duos Technologies Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Duos Technologies Group Inc represents 7.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.68 million with the latest information. DUOT stock price has been found in the range of $2.95 to $3.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.35K shares, DUOT reached a trading volume of 82247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUOT shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duos Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for DUOT stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, DUOT shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Duos Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.73.

Return on Total Capital for DUOT is now -89.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -284.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.77. Additionally, DUOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT] managed to generate an average of -$91,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Duos Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duos Technologies Group Inc [DUOT]

The top three institutional holders of DUOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DUOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DUOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.