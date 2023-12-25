Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH] is -10.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Duluth Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: DLTH] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $5.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM that Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Buck Duluth Trading.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Women’s AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Jacket By Duluth Trading.

Duluth Holdings Inc represents 30.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $191.02 million with the latest information. DLTH stock price has been found in the range of $5.39 to $5.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 112.20K shares, DLTH reached a trading volume of 76292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for DLTH stock

Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, DLTH shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.95 and a Gross Margin at +47.85. Duluth Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Total Capital for DLTH is now 1.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.75. Additionally, DLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH] managed to generate an average of $905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Duluth Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duluth Holdings Inc [DLTH]

The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.