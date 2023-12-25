Deutsche Bank lifts HUTCHMED [China] Limited ADR [HCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [NASDAQ: HCM] loss -0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $16.85 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 11:30 PM that HUTCHMED Announces Continued Inclusion of ELUNATE® (fruquintinib) and SULANDA® (surufatinib) in the National Reimbursement Drug List in China at Current Terms.

Mr Hong Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (China) of HUTCHMED, said: “The NRDL has made it possible for our innovative medicines to quickly reach more patients in need across China. In the past few years, we have seen an array of new measures adopted by the NHSA, including the NRDL negotiation, the bidding process for non-exclusive medicines and simplified renewal rules for already listed medicines. Those new measures provided a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the innovative pharmaceutical industry and continuous improvement of patients’ access to innovative medicines, allowing patients to truly benefit from healthcare innovations.”.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR represents 172.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.94 billion with the latest information. HCM stock price has been found in the range of $16.75 to $17.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 147.24K shares, HCM reached a trading volume of 69623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUTCHMED [China] Limited ADR [HCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCM shares is $27.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCM in the course of the last twelve months was 165.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for HCM stock

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, HCM shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.49, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

HUTCHMED [China] Limited ADR [HCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HUTCHMED [China] Limited ADR [HCM]

The top three institutional holders of HCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.