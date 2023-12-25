CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM] is 7.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CSLM Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: CSLM] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.88.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSLM Acquisition Corp stands at 0.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.07%.

The market cap for CSLM stock reached $103.58 million, with 18.98 million shares outstanding and 9.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.52K shares, CSLM reached a trading volume of 75017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSLM Acquisition Corp is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSLM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.44.

How has CSLM stock performed recently?

CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, CSLM shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.32 for CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSLM is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM] managed to generate an average of $685,752 per employee.CSLM Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.44 and a Current Ratio set at 6.44.

Insider trade positions for CSLM Acquisition Corp [CSLM]

