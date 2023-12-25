Creative Realities Inc [CREX] moved up 1.21: Why It’s Important

Creative Realities Inc [NASDAQ: CREX] closed the trading session at $2.50 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.3971, while the highest price level was $2.565. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Creative Realities and Black Rifle Coffee Join Forces to Revolutionize the Customer Experience.

Veteran-founded coffee chain utilizes digital signage solutions to improve ordering, optimize transactions and deliver value.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.68 percent and weekly performance of 10.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.59K shares, CREX reached to a volume of 79541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Realities Inc [CREX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CREX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

CREX stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Realities Inc [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 31.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for Creative Realities Inc [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc [CREX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.39. Creative Realities Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.89. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc [CREX] managed to generate an average of $15,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Creative Realities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Creative Realities Inc [CREX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CREX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CREX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.