Core Molding Technologies [CMT] gain 43.49% so far this year. What now?

Core Molding Technologies [AMEX: CMT] loss -3.62% on the last trading session, reaching $18.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Core Molding Technologies Presenting at the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16th in Dallas, TX.

Core Molding Technologies represents 8.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $168.51 million with the latest information. CMT stock price has been found in the range of $18.62 to $19.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.45K shares, CMT reached a trading volume of 82888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Core Molding Technologies [CMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMT shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Core Molding Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Molding Technologies is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for CMT stock

Core Molding Technologies [CMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, CMT shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Core Molding Technologies [CMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.80 for the last 200 days.

Core Molding Technologies [CMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core Molding Technologies [CMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.66 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Core Molding Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.19.

Return on Total Capital for CMT is now 12.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core Molding Technologies [CMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.87. Additionally, CMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core Molding Technologies [CMT] managed to generate an average of $6,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Core Molding Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Core Molding Technologies [CMT]

The top three institutional holders of CMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.