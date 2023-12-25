Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] Is Currently 1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CWCO] gained 1.49% or 0.52 points to close at $35.45 with a heavy trading volume of 80122 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Consolidated Water Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend.

The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.

It opened the trading session at $34.95, the shares rose to $35.8326 and dropped to $34.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CWCO points out that the company has recorded 47.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 159.03K shares, CWCO reached to a volume of 80122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWCO shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWCO in the course of the last twelve months was 107.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for CWCO stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, CWCO shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 34.84 for the last single week of trading, and 24.61 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +32.26. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Return on Total Capital for CWCO is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, CWCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO] managed to generate an average of $36,894 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 4.14.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. [CWCO]

The top three institutional holders of CWCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.