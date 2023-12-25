Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clearwater Paper Corp [NYSE: CLW] loss -0.19% or -0.07 points to close at $36.76 with a heavy trading volume of 82647 shares. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Clearwater Paper Announces Achievements in Its 2023 Sustainability Report.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, an annual update on the company’s progress against its multi-year sustainability goals. The report also announces Clearwater Paper’s new strategic sustainability framework, Everyday Responsibility. This forward-looking strategy centers the company’s sustainability work and initiatives on three distinct pillars: Resource Stewardship, Trusted Products, and Thriving People and Communities.

“Our new strategic sustainability framework reflects our unwavering commitment to Everyday Responsibility, which aligns with Clearwater Paper’s core values, sustainability goals and business objectives,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “It serves to guide our present and future actions and helps us communicate with our stakeholders more effectively. Together, we will continue to be a company that customers are excited to partner with, our employees are proud to work for and that our communities can count on.”.

It opened the trading session at $36.87, the shares rose to $37.26 and dropped to $36.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLW points out that the company has recorded 22.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 103.06K shares, CLW reached to a volume of 82647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLW shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Clearwater Paper Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearwater Paper Corp is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, CLW shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 36.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +12.34. Clearwater Paper Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Total Capital for CLW is now 10.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.27. Additionally, CLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearwater Paper Corp [CLW] managed to generate an average of $15,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Clearwater Paper Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clearwater Paper Corp go to 5.00%.

