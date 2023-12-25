CJS Securities slashes price target on Argan, Inc. [AGX] – find out why.

Argan, Inc. [NYSE: AGX] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.21 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 Per Common Share.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announces that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2024.

Argan, Inc. stock is now 30.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGX Stock saw the intraday high of $48.40 and lowest of $47.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.51, which means current price is +33.52% above from all time high which was touched on 12/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 97.47K shares, AGX reached a trading volume of 75454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Argan, Inc. [AGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGX shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Argan, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argan, Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.83.

How has AGX stock performed recently?

Argan, Inc. [AGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, AGX shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Argan, Inc. [AGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.31, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 42.19 for the last 200 days.

Argan, Inc. [AGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argan, Inc. [AGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Argan, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.27.

Return on Total Capital for AGX is now 13.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argan, Inc. [AGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, AGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Argan, Inc. [AGX] managed to generate an average of $33,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Argan, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings analysis for Argan, Inc. [AGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Argan, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Argan, Inc. [AGX]

