Citigroup lifts MediaAlpha Inc [MAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MediaAlpha Inc [NYSE: MAX] loss -1.63% or -0.19 points to close at $11.44 with a heavy trading volume of 84367 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MediaAlpha Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $75 million, down 16% year over year.

Transaction Value of $109 million, down 26% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $11.73, the shares rose to $11.75 and dropped to $11.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAX points out that the company has recorded 19.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -125.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 174.60K shares, MAX reached to a volume of 84367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MediaAlpha Inc [MAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAX shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MediaAlpha Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaAlpha Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAX in the course of the last twelve months was 63.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for MAX stock

MediaAlpha Inc [MAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, MAX shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for MediaAlpha Inc [MAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

MediaAlpha Inc [MAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MediaAlpha Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MediaAlpha Inc [MAX]

